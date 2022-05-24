LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lebanon VA Medical Center is implementing COVID-19 protocols after protection levels reached a “level high.”

The three VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Levels – low, medium, and high – align with the CDC’s Community Transmission levels, which are based on new COVID cases and the percentage of positive tests.

Starting this week, the medical center will require masks, symptom screening, care team approved visitors, and physical distancing.

“Our local Veterans are resolute about receiving their care at our facility and we want to keep them safe during the ups and downs of COVID-19 community spread,” said Medical Center Director and CEO Robert W. Callahan, Jr. “Instead of increasing or decreasing access to care, safety protocols will be adjusted based on COVID-19 levels in the community.”

Patients and families are asked to visit the Lebanon VA Medical Center website or call 717-272-6621 for current protection levels before their next visit. If patients or visitors are heading to a VA facility in another county, they should check with that health facility to determine the facility’s VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level.