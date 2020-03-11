Levine: Statewide cases of COVID-19 climb to 16, two confirmed by the CDC

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health added to the state’s total cases of the novel Coronavirus during a Wednesday afternoon press conference, saying that number now sits at 16.

Fourteen of those are presumed positive cases, while two others have now been confirmed by the CDC. (Levine said there is an infected person from out of state being treated in Montgomery County, but since they are not a Pennsylvania resident, their case is not counted in Pennsylvania’s total).

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the state’s latest presumed positive case is an adult from Monroe County who came into contact with an infected person.

Earlier Wednesday, Levine’s office had announced three additional presumptive positive coronavirus cases, two from Bucks County and one from Montgomery County. Those three cases were adults and are being isolated at home according to the Department of Health.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Dr. Levine said Wednesday morning. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”

Since February 1, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has had its Emergency Operations Center ready for concentrated state response.