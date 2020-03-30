Levine: Stay away from nursing homes during coronavirus pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Secretary of Health is urging people to stay away from nursing homes and other long term care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Rachel Levine said she knows people are concerned about their loved ones but seeing them is risky.

Senior citizens often have other health issues that make them more vulnerable to viruses like COVID-19.

Levine said the state is seeing coronavirus cases at 5 percent of nursing homes in the state. The majority of the cases are in Southeast Pennsylvania.

Levine said she can’t visit her own mother who is in a personal care home. She said she calls twice a day instead.

“I know personally how challenging it to not visit your loved one but we must make sure that they are protected and they stay safe,” said Levine.

Levine said special arrangements can be made with a provider if the family is dealing with an end of life situation.