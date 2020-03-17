Liquor stores packed in preparation for statewide closures

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday at 9 p.m., Gov. Tom Wolf is mandating that all state liquor stores will close in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The announcement created long lines at liquor stores in the Midstate on Monday.

“I knew it was coming when they started closing stuff down. Like, ‘Oh, I gotta stock up on my liquor,'” said Natasha Sutherland of York.

Stocking up was easy for some people.

“Everybody is actually cheerful in there. That’s what’s crazy because there’s fights everywhere else, but in the liquor store it’s like, ‘grab me this,'” Sutherland said.

The process was a hangover for others.

“Awful. An hour and a half wait for some liquor,” said Damian Zambelli of West York.

Beer stores, which aren’t required to close — but are recommended to do so — were also packed, like Glenn Miller Beer and Soda Warehouse in Lemoyne.

“I’ve got some very good IPAs because I enjoy my IPAs, and beer is part of my nutrition,” said C. Douglas Dorsey of Mechanicsburg.

He takes his diet seriously, especially with new closures announced every day.

“I didn’t think I necessarily had to panic, but I understand some things may be in lock-down. So, I just felt like I might take care of some of my favorite needs,” Dorsey said.

Next door to Glenn Miller’s is Rubbin’ Meats Backyard BBQ. Its owner is also feeling the burn, but it’s not because of the grill.

“Our business has cut in half,” said owner, Kevin Leggore.

As a takeout joint, they can stay open, but they’re losing money, fast.

“We are clean. We are kept clean. We wear gloves. We bleach everything down,” Leggore said, “I do not want to be sick, as well, and the people who come to my BBQ stand, I don’t want them to get sick.”