LIST: Retailers no longer requiring masks, including Target, Costco, Walmart , Kroger and Publix

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people can safely stop wearing masks in most settings on May 13, many retailers and businesses are revising their own mask mandates.

Those that are relaxing their masking rules are typically opening the door for fully vaccinated customers and employees, while suggesting those who are yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19 continue wearing one. They all say customers will have to wear masks if state or local rules say so, however.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

Here are the latest updates on mask mandates at major U.S. businesses:

Major Retailers

Costco: No masks required for vaccinated customers and no proof required in stores; masks needed in healthcare settings like pharmacies

Target: Masks are no longer required but still “strongly recommended” according to their website

Walmart/Sam’s Club: No mask required for vaccinated customers, employees get $75 bonus for vaccinations

* All retailers say stores will follow local or state mask mandates if they are in place

Grocery Stores

Albertsons: Still requires customers to wear face coverings

Aldi: Fully vaccinated customers no longer required to wear masks but unvaccinated are, workers no longer required to wear masks starting May 26

Brookshire Grocery Company: Texas-based supermarket chain will not require customers to wear masks, but highly encourages them, while employees will be required to wear masks

Giant Eagle: Mask mandates will no longer be in place for workers and customers as of May 24

Kroger: Fully vaccinated customers and “most” associates no longer wear masks in stores starting May 20

Meijer: Will allow shoppers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to shop without wearing a mask, although “team members” will be required to wear them

Publix: Will no longer require fully vaccinated associates or customers but advises unvaccinated customers to do so, according to its website.

Trader Joe’s: Says stores will follow CDC guidelines and customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping

* All retailers say stores will follow local or state mask mandates if they are in place

Home Goods

Best Buy: Fully vaccinated customers and staff no longer required to wear masks

Dollar General: Will no longer require fully vaccinated customers or staff members to wear masks

Home Depot: The home improvement giant will no longer require fully vaccinated customers or staff to wear masks

Lowe’s: Will no longer require fully vaccinated customers to wear masks as of May 19

* All retailers say stores will follow local or state mask mandates if they are in place

Pharmacies

CVS: Customers who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask, although employees will be required to do so while at work

Walgreens: Face coverings required for customers and workers, since the chain is a “destination for COVID-19 vaccines and testing,” the company said in a statement

* All retailers say stores will follow local or state mask mandates if they are in place

Clothing Stores

JCPenny: The company told NewsNation in a statement in mid-May that it will continue to require masks

Kohl’s: Masks not required for fully vaccinated customers and associates

Macy’s: Recommends masks for all customers but will not require them, employees required to wear masks

* All retailers say stores will follow local or state mask mandates if they are in place

Amusement / Theme Parks

Disney World: Will no longer require masks in outdoor common areas or pool decks, but will require them for “entering and throughout all attractions, theaters and transportation,” the resort said in an update to their website.

Universal Studios: At Universal Orlando, face coverings will not be required outside, but will be for all attractions and indoor locations.

As more companies get back to NewsNation, we will update this article.