Llama antibodies could help fight COVID-19

Could a four-year-old llama hold the cure to coronavirus?

Researchers in Belgium say “Winter the Llama” has antibodies that show promise in blocking the virus from infecting cells.

They hope the antibodies can be used for prevention by injecting an uninfected person like a healthcare worker. Protection would be immediate, but temporary, lasting only a month or two.

They say new injections would be needed to maintain the effect.

