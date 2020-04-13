Local gyms, instructors offering free fitness classes

Since early March, gyms have been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak but that doesn’t mean trainers and instructors aren’t working.

Midstate gyms have adapted, promoting activity and motivating the public by offering virtual workouts for free.

The classes are held on Facebook, YouTube and in some cases on Zoom.

Most studios and gyms are offering daily workouts to the public meaning it doesn’t require a membership to join in.

The online platforms hold the videos even after the live workout is finished so anyone can go back and take the class at a later time or take it again.

Below is a list of local gyms offering virtual classes. They include but are not limited to, strength, cardio, yoga, and meditation.