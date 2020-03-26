McDonald’s cuts all-day breakfast menu amid pandemic

Live Now
President Trump and coronavirus task force hold briefing
Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – McDonald’s is cutting items from its menu in an effort to make things easier for its employees working during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement Wednesday, McDonald’s said it plans to roll out a limited menu in the U.S.

The limited menu will not include all-day breakfast items, salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, and chicken tenders, according to a report.

Rather, restaurants will continue to serve the fast-food chain’s best-sellers like McMuffins and McGriddles in the morning, as well as hamburgers and fries for the rest of the day.

Don’t worry, the change is only temporary, though.

Shortly after the announcement, McDonald’s U.S. President Joe Erlinger tweeted, “All day breakfast’s response to this news: ‘I’ll be back.’”

McDonald’s launched its all-day breakfast menu in 2015.

The limited menu comes after the closure of dine-in service at all restaurants in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

