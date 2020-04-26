Mexico has repatriated thousands of people amid COVID-19 pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – More than 10,000 Mexicans have been repatriated to their country amid the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to Mexico’s Foreign Ministry.

Included in this number are 91 Mexican nationals who arrived home after being stranded in Brazil.

A spokesman for the ministry tweeted Sunday that more than a thousand Mexican nationals remain abroad in places where international flights are unavailable.

As part of the operation, 159 Brazilians who were stranded in Mexico and Panama have also been sent back to their home country.