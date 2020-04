HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – For the first time since 1957, the City of Miami went at least seven weeks without a single murder.

The Miami Police Department released the statistics.

While stay at home orders are playing a role, the police chief says the trend started in mid-February before social distancing was put in place.

The city didn’t report a homicide from February 17 to April 12.

Miami Police say other crimes have also decreased in the area.