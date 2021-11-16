Midstate COVID long hauler shares experience with lasting symptoms

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms for both flu and COVID-19 can range from mild to severe, and both illnesses can cause fatigue, body aches, fever, chills, coughing or headache. (Credit: Getty Images)

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple people are reporting symptoms months, weeks after recovering from the coronavirus, but why?

Elizabeth Hall, of Harrisburg, says she hadn’t picked up a cigarette in 40 years. Now, she has developed Asthma, swelling of her muscles, headaches and among other things after surviving the virus.

UPMC Doctor Taj Rahman says those are common symptoms for long haulers but they can vary as they learn more about the virus.

“Definitely headache is possible, numbness is possible tingling neurological symptoms we have also seen in our practice,” Rahman said.

Hall says it is still difficult to navigate daily life even six months after her full recovery. She is vaccinated and has received a booster. Between daily morning and nightly pills, inhalers, and fatigue, she said she is glad to even be alive.

Viewers have reached out to abc27 saying they experienced foods that taste like salt, numbness in their legs, or flavors they once enjoyed they now can’t get down after recovering from the virus.

Doctor Taj Rahman says long haul symptoms are apparent in both vaccinated and unvaccinated patients.