Midstate doctors talk basic care, travel advisories as novel Coronavirus spreads to Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to spread, ABC27 spoke with three specialists regarding the impact of the outbreak and what it now means with two ‘presumptive positive’ cases in the state of Pennsylvania.

The virus is going viral in what has become a world of social media, and instant sharing. Medical experts, therefore, are warning the public to consume cautiously online.

“There is some misinformation circulating on social media and people can easily panic,” said Dr. Raghav Tirupathi, an infectious disease doctor at Keystone Infectious Diseases.

He believes this is the first pandemic to spread in a hyper-digital age, and that you should not blindly trust what’s on your Facebook timeline. Instead, choose expert sites from state or federal organizations.

“One of those sources would obviously be the CDC, the CDC’s website is very well laid out about what you should do at work, what you should do at home, what you should do at school,” Tirupathi said.

What you should do is relatively easy to remember.

“Try to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and if soap and water is not available, any alcohol-based sanitizer should work…the alcohol amount should be at least 60 percent,” said Dr. Lakshmi Polavarapu, who specializes in family medicine at Sadler Health Center in Carlisle. “The virus is thought to spread between people who are in close contact with each other, usually less than six feet from each other.”

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The virus is not similar to the flu, and mainly affects the lungs, not the throat or nose. It can live up to 12 hours on a surface.

“The one that everyone is worried about, the novel Coronavirus 19 is a different strain,” said Dr. Eleanor Dunham, an emergency physician at Penn State Health.

That is an important distinction because Coronavirus is a family of viruses, and serves as the overall category of the particular disease. The strain, however, that’s making headlines — COVID-18 — is doing so because it’s an unknown, and can’t be tested for just anywhere.

“So unless you know that you’ve been tested by the CDC, you probably don’t have the novel Coronavirus 19,” Dunham said.

For travelers, the CDC has issued travel advisories saying to avoid travel to Iran, Japan, Italy, South Korea, and China.

If you think you have symptoms or may have been exposed, you can call 1-877-PA-HEALTH to speak with an expert. Experts stress there is no need to panic, but it is time to prepare and be aware of your surroundings out in public as the virus continues to spread.