Midstate hospitals offer guidelines for supply donations

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Both WellSpan and Penn State health say there has been a lot of questions regarding homemade medical supplies and donations offered to medical staff.

With a shortage of supplies in the Midstate, both hospitals are looking for donations, however, there are guidelines donors need to keep in mind before sending supplies.

Penn State Health has a list of things they’re asking for: disposable latex-free medical gloves, PPE masks, commercially made disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, and soap.

It’s best if those supplies come in unopened boxes and you can drop them off without having to get out of your car.

Penn State Health says they are not currently accepting homemade masks at this time. WellSpan is though and will be releasing specific guidelines for how they should be made in the coming days. That info will be released here.

Due to the supply shortage, many companies have changed typical production. Local textile companies are now working on items like medical gowns, and other products it can produce in bulk.

Penn State Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Peter Dillon says he says he never imagined a time like this — but is thankful for how individuals and companies are stepping up.

Medical crews are also screening anyone who drops something off at campus. They don’t want to handle supplies that may have been touched by someone sick.