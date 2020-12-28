Millions of Americans take to the skies as COVID-19 infection rate remain at all-time high

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — COVID-19 is blamed for making December the deadliest month of the pandemic with more than 63,000 deaths.

While many federal and local health officials urged Americans to stay home this holiday season, that didn’t stop people from visiting loved ones.

The TSA screened about seven million people the week before Christmas. This is a video from Philadelphia International Airport Sunday.

Some travelers say they were surprised at how many people took to the friendly skies.

“It was a lot more packed than we had flown before during covid and the plane was a lot more empty, but this was like a normal flight. Same amount of people on the flight.”

U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, says if you plan to travel, you should follow CDC guidelines.

Those who have traveled, should get tested when they return home.