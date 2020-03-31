Mixed messages on wearing masks

A lot of questions are popping up about masks. If Americans have them, should they be wearing them? Would they help?

There seems to be a bit of a mixed message when it comes to whether or not the general public should be wearing masks. Of course, the medical community doesn’t want a run on them but what scientists are now saying and the president also weighing in.

Health authorities in Asia, where the numbers of COVID-19 cases are improving, say Americans have it all wrong when it comes to face masks. The head of the Chinese Center for Disease control tells Science Magazine, “The big mistake in the U.S. and Europe is that people aren’t wearing masks. Many people have asymptomatic or presymptomatic infections. If they are wearing face masks, it can prevent droplets that carry the virus from escaping and infecting others.”

They believe even masks made of simple fabrics are helpful. Jeremy Howard, a research scientist at the University of San Francisco has looked at data from South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan. However, the World Health Organization is saying the exact opposite.

Even Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senator Pat Toomey is urging people to wear masks.

“Many of us could be walking around with the virus, maybe we haven’t shown any symptoms, maybe we’ll never have them, but we might be able to transmit the virus,” said Toomey.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says part of the issue is supply, that if health workers weren’t struggling with a shortage of masks, authorities might recommend them for everyone.

“We’re starting to re-examine the possibility that if there are enough masks, should everyone be wearing masks, ” Fauci said.

President Trump says he’s open to the idea too. He says his administration might recommend all Americans wear masks all the time for a short period of time.