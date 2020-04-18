MLB Employees, families join antibody study

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – Major League Baseball is stepping up to take part in a nationwide study to help researchers detect COVID-19 antibodies.

According to NPR, 27 of the MLB’s teams will participate in the research.

And it is not just players, but executives, food vendors, and even family members.

Doctors say antibodies appear as part of the immune system’s response to Coronavirus.

If the test results are positive for antibodies, that could mean people were infected but didn’t show symptoms, and now they’re possibly immune to the disease.

Researchers say the data could provide information about the infection rate of the virus.

The league has a wide variety of demographics and researchers say without the MLB’s participation, this type of study would have taken months to set up.