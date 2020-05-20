Mommy Minute: ‘Can you get the Coronavirus if you’re playing catch’ and other questions from kids

Can the Coronavirus be killed by chlorine?

Can you get the Coronavirus if you’re playing catch with a baseball or basketball?

When will I get to play soccer with my friends?

Kids have a lot of questions about Covid-19 as the pandemic continues to alter their lives. We asked local kids what was on their minds, and took those questions to Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman from UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics.

Watch the video to learn more.

