NASA: Don’t come to Florida to watch launch

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – NASA has a message for all space enthusiasts:

Don’t show up to Florida for SpaceX’s historic astronaut launch next month.

SpaceX’s first human space flight launch from U.S. soil is scheduled for May 27.

Astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken will take off on a rocket from the Kennedy Space Center.

NASA wants people to watch the event online and not flock to Florida and potentially spread Coronavirus.

Despite the pandemic, NASA says it’s pushing forward with the launch because it is critical to maintain normal operations on board the International Space Station.