NASA selects manufacturers for ventilator

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – NASA has selected eight U.S. manufacturers to build ventilators to treat coronavirus patients.

The agency released a statement saying it received 100 applications from companies.

The high-pressure ventilator is being called vital.

NASA created the prototype for the machine in 37 days using parts already available in the supply chain.

The prototype reportedly is a more affordable option for treating patients.

The eight companies will now use the agency’s prototype to manufacture the machines.