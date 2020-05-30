NASA selects manufacturers for ventilator

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – NASA has selected eight U.S. manufacturers to build ventilators to treat coronavirus patients.  

The agency released a statement saying it received 100 applications from companies.  

The high-pressure ventilator is being called vital.  

NASA created the prototype for the machine in 37 days using parts already available in the supply chain.  

The prototype reportedly is a more affordable option for treating patients.  

The eight companies will now use the agency’s prototype to manufacture the machines. 

