Netflix CEO donates millions to COVID-19 vaccine research

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – The CEO of Netflix has donated $30-million toward the research for a Coronavirus vaccine.

Reed Hastings and his wife Patty Quillin gave the money to Gavi Alliance, a nonprofit immunization organization founded by the Bill Gates Foundation.

That’s according to Variety.

The funds will reportedly be spent on speeding up the COVID-19 vaccine development and help with distributing once it’s available.

Gavi Alliance’s goal is to raise $7.4-billion.

The nonprofit wants to immunize $300-million children over the next five years.