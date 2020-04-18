Netflix CEO donates millions to COVID-19 vaccine research

Coronavirus

by: Ashleigh Taylor

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) –  The CEO of Netflix has donated $30-million toward the research for a Coronavirus vaccine.  

Reed Hastings and his wife Patty Quillin gave the money to Gavi Alliance, a nonprofit immunization organization founded by the Bill Gates Foundation.  

That’s according to Variety.  

The funds will reportedly be spent on speeding up the COVID-19 vaccine development and help with distributing once it’s available.  

Gavi Alliance’s goal is to raise $7.4-billion. 

The nonprofit wants to immunize $300-million children over the next five years. 

