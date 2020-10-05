New cases of COVID-19 in the Elizabethtown Area School District

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Elizabethtown Area School District announced Sunday night one new confirmed case of COVID-19, as well as one presumptive positive case.

The confirmed case is at Elizabethtown Area High School. The presumptive positive case is at East High Street Elementary School. No details about the affected individuals will be shared.

There are now two confirmed cases at East High Street Elementary, one case at the High School, and one case at the Bear Creek School.

On Monday, East High Street Elementary School will transition to online learning, and the building will be closed to students and staff. More details are expected to be shared Monday about when the school can re-open. Meals are available to East High Street Elementary students by contacting the Food Services Department at ashton_baker@etownschools.org.

Elizabethtown Area High School will remain open at this time.