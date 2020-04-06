New Cumberland Army Depot civilian employee dies from coronavirus

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — New Cumberland Army Depot says a civilian employee who tested positive for COVID-19 died Saturday, April 4.

The employee was receiving treatment at a local hospital. Prior to testing positive, they were isolated from other workers for more than nine days.

The army depot says it will not release the name of that person, but is working with the employee’s family and immediate coworkers to provide them support.

The spaces on the installation where the employee worked have been cleaned with CDC guidance.

Employees at the army depot have been voicing fears in how coronavirus is being handled after several positive cases were reported.