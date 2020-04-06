New positive COVID-19 case at Lebanon VA Medical Center

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon VA Medical Center has another confirmed case of COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said there are now a total of 8 positive. All of them are outpatients.

Last month, abc27 News reported that employees at the medical center said a patient who was thought to have coronavirus was taken to a surgical unit with the general popultion.

Sources said days later, the patient was transferred to an isolated unit when their test result came back positive.

The uion that reporesents nurses at the VA is investigating.

Margaret Wilson was appointed acting medical center director recently.