New tools and more staff to help with unemployment claims in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – As unemployment claims continue to rise, the Department of Labor and Industry has new tools and more staff to help Pennsylvanians.

The department now has a new virtual assistant to help with the influx of calls, more workers, and a new portal to help those looking for work.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been more than 1.3 million unemployment claims in the state. In the three weeks prior, the Department of Labor and Industry says it only had 40,000 claims. Monday, it hired 70 former retired workers, and is in the process of hiring 100 more staff.

“We have a new virtual assistant. IBM’s Watson that some of you may be familiar with that went live last week and has already taken over 5,000 calls,” said Jerry Oleksiak, Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Labor and Industry.

It’s been receiving 12,000 to 14,000 calls a day. The department has also been behind giving out PINs which you need to file, but that’s now changed.

“We’re all caught up on PINs, so that’s really good news. If anyone’s opened a claim for the first time this weekend or going forward, everything should be the normal 5 to 7 days,” said Susan Dickinson, Pennsylvania Director of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy.

And new on Monday, the department launched a COVID-19 job hiring portal at pacareerlink.pa.gov.

“And then go to the tab PA COVID-19 jobs hiring immediately, and there are opportunities for people who are able to work and are looking for work,” said Oleksiak.

Beginning this week, those filing will get an additional 600-dollars a week through the end of July, thanks to the federal government’s COVID-19 relief package. Self-employed, independent contractors, and gig workers are also now eligible.

The department is looking at expanding the times that you can call with questions. They have an online chat feature as well.