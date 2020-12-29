Nine of 10 Midstate counties have fewer COVID-19 cases this week; continuation of hopeful trend in hard-hit Mifflin

Coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nine of the Midstate’s 10 counties have fewer new COVID-19 cases than they had a week earlier, and Mifflin County — for a month the commonwealth’s hardest-hit county, by some measures — improved by every measure for a second consecutive week, according to an ABC27 News analysis of Pennsylvania Department of Health data.

Still, Mifflin led the Midstate in new COVID-19 cases per capita — that is, relative to its population.

Separately, days after the U.S. crossed the grim milestone of more than one in every 1,000 Americans having died of COVID-19, ABC27 News calculated that one in every 416 Mifflin County residents has now died from the virus.

“A lot of people have attended now outside funeral services,” said Commissioner Kevin Kodish, (D) Mifflin County, shortly after attending one such service for a COVID-19 victim. He said the fact that “it’s quite real now” in Mifflin, after few early-pandemic cases, is causing more people to take precautions.

Here are Midstate counties ranked by new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents (Dec. 18-24):

CountyNew cases per 100,000 residentsCountyNew cases per 100,000 residents
1) Mifflin5086) Cumberland394
2) Adams5007) Dauphin388
3) Perry4798) Franklin375
4) York4029) Lancaster372
5) Lebanon40110) Juniata332
(PA statewide average: 373)

Among those counties, only Adams’s figure rose from the prior week, one of 18 Pennsylvania counties to report more new cases than the prior week; 49 counties (including the nine other Midstate counties) reported fewer cases.

Still, Pennsylvania reported its 15,000th COVID-19 death Monday. And although Dr. Michael Hegstrom, the chief medical officer at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital (which serves Mifflin and surrounding counties), confirmed a recent drop in demand on the hospital’s intensive care unit, he said he feared a new surge following the current holiday period: “It can change at a moment’s notice.”

