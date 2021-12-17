Not many nursing home residents getting COVID boosters, AARP says

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, Parsia Jahanbani prepares a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in a mobile vaccine clinic operated by Families Together of Orange County in Santa Ana, Calif. An international group of scientists is arguing the average person doesn’t need a COVID-19 booster yet — an opinion that highlights the intense scientific divide over the question. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(WHTM) — New data compiled by AARP shows not a lot of nursing home residents getting COVID booster shots.

As of Nov. 21, only 45.9% of nursing home residents and 18.2% of the staff in Pennsylvania have received COVID-19 boosters. The state director of AARP Pennsylvania says they should be a lot further along in the progress, especially staff.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“They’re the ones that are coming in and out of the facility on a daily basis, back in the community, back in with the residents and we’re just worried that we’re going to see an uptick in people getting COVID again as well as deaths start to occur again in the nursing facilities,” State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh said.

AARP just sent a letter to Governor Wolf this week asking him to work with the nursing home industry to get those numbers up to at least 80%.