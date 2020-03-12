Officials have recommended not canceling social events, so why are schools going online over COVID-19?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Class is out, and it isn’t even summer — instead, virtual learning is taking over as Coronavirus cases continue to stack up.

As a result, colleges and universities across the Midstate are canceling classes and moving online, but that seems to be at odds with recent direction from state officials about not canceling your social gatherings.

Penn State is moving classes online starting Monday, through at least April 3.

Dickinson College is extending spring break until March 21, and advised that gatherings of more than 25 people are canceled.

Franklin and Marshall will move classes online March 23, through at least April 3.

Shippensburg is extending spring break one week, with classes resuming Monday, March 23.

Millersville University will move to remote courses on March 30, with no face-to-face instruction; in the meantime, students should not report to campus.

“Those are the type of mitigation efforts that might be mandated in the future but we certainly support them now,” said Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine.

Levine supports universities and colleges going virtual, and says despite her lack of a recommendation to close, she doesn’t think those schools are jumping the gun.

She believes any precautionary measure is useful and will help in the long run, and says if the situation changes rapidly in the coming days or weeks, her office is prepared to take action.

“It’s not something we’re mandating at this time, however if we see sustained community spread, things could change,” Levine said.

So far, Pennsylvania has tested 175 people for COVID-19: 100 came back negative, 14 are presumed positive and two have been confirmed by the CDC. The remaining 59 are pending.

As spring and warmer weather get closer, Levine said the substantial unknowns make planning difficult.

“No one has immunity to this coronavirus, people do have partial immunities depending upon the flu strain,” Levine said. “We can protect you from the flu, there is no vaccine for COVID-19.”