Online portal launches for donations of critical medical supplies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration announced the launch of an online portal for individuals, corporations, or community organizations to inform the commonwealth of critical medical supplies available for donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve received a lot of inquiries from people and businesses that want to help first responders and medical professionals,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “While some people are reaching out directly to their local emergency management office or health care facilities, we are able to coordinate efforts for donations of larger quantities or for anyone who doesn’t know how to get these supplies to those who need them.”

Even amid stabilizing numbers of new COVID-19 cases, these supplies are needed most:

surgical/procedure masks

form-fitting respirators (ex. N95/N99)

face masks with integrated shield

medical grade alcohol-based hand sanitizer

aprons

protective gloves

protective goggles

isolation gowns

protective suits

sanitizing wipes