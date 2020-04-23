Pa. COVID-19 cases: 1,369 new cases, 37,053 total, 1,394 deaths to date

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12 a.m., April 23, that there are 1,369 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 37,053.

The department is continuing to work to increase the types of cases that are being added to our death case counts. Thursday, the state is reporting 1,394 confirmed deaths in Pennsylvania. Wednesday the state reported 1,622 deaths which were not all confirmed cases. More information will be provided on probable deaths during the secretary’s press briefing.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here . All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

There are 142,061 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 39% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 25% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 5,679 resident cases of COVID-19, and 673 cases among employees, for a total of 6,352 at 408 distinct facilities in 39 counties. Out of our total deaths, 849 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

