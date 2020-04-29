Pa. Liquor Control Board: no decisions made about price increases in August

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board tells abc27 it has not yet made any final decisions about whether it will increase prices in August.

It comes after the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States sent a letter to the board’s chairman earlier this month, urging the agency to reconsider price hikes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“DISCUS’s letter suggests they only support supplier-initiated price increases and disapprove of retailer-imposed increases, since the PLCB at its public meeting on April 15 approved 53 price increases resulting from supplier increases in product acquisition costs,” said Shawn Kelly, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. “The truth is that the PLCB reached out to suppliers in March to invite their participation in cost negotiations relative to roughly 400 items, out of thousands of products sold by the PLCB.”

The board says there are ongoing, private discussions between itself and its individual suppliers.

The council said in its initial letter, “In our view, there couldn’t be a worse time to raise prices on Pennsylvania consumers. Store closures during the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in a significant drop in state tax revenue from lost spirits sales, approximately $16 million per week. It would be incredibly misguided to increase prices on spirits products now to make up for that shortfall.”

The council says Rep. Jesse Topper has sponsored HB 1512, which would repeal the board’s flexible pricing authority.

The board says it aims to keep fair and competitive prices that maximize revenue for the benefit of all Pennsylvania residents. It usually contributes more than a half a billion dollars a year to the state’s General Fund.

Kelly says as of now, it is unclear how much money the board has lost because of PA’s nearly 600 Fine Wine and Good Spirit stores being closed during the coronavirus pandemic.