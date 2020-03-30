Pa National Guard supports FEMA during COVID-19 response

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania National Guard is helping FEMA with its COVID-19 response.

Over the weekend, 25 members helped unload federal equipment to establish a federal medical station at the Glen Mills School in Delaware County, the PA National Guard said in a press release.

Once the facility is setup, it will be able to house patients without COVID-19 and with less severe conditions if regional hospitals are full.

The soldiers who participated are from the 103rd Engineer Battalion.