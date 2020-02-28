PA-native’s family ripped apart by coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania-native is back in the Midstate after his family has been ripped apart by the coronavirus. His father-in-law died from the disease. His wife, who is recovering from it, is stuck in China.

Frank Wucinski and his three-year-old daughter Annabel went through weeks of quarantine. They feel fine physically, but emotionally, it’s never been harder.

“Where’s mommy?” Wucinski asked.

“Mommy’s in Wuhan,” Annabel quietly replied.

Annabel’s mom is Li Qiong. She is recovering from the disease, which has more than 82,000 confirmed cases across the globe.

The Wucinski family lived in Guangzhou, China, but were in Wuhan for a funeral, when they found themselves stuck in the middle of a global health crisis.

“They started shutting everything down and hospitals started getting overcrowded. We decided then we had to get Annabel out of the city,” Wucinksi said.

So Wucinski started working with the U.S. embassy to get to Pennsylvania. After weeks without seeing daylight and in isolation, he and Annabel are now staying with family in the Harrisburg-area.

“My father-in-law tested positive for the virus, so my wife had to stay and take care of him, but also at the same time, she was sick,” Wucinski said.

Qiong’s father ended up dying but she is recovering. Her most recent test came back negative for coronavirus.

The situation has left Annabel confused about why she can’t be with her mother.

“She’ll start saying she’s scared of mommy and I’ll ask why and she says because mommy’s mad at her,” Wucinski said.

Wucinski says by the time his wife finishes all required isolation and travel returns to normal, the soonest the family may be reunited is April.

“We’re waiting for flights to start up again for the city to get off lockdown,” he said.

The Wucinski family’s health insurance is in China, and bills for their precautionary stays in America are already adding up.

They started a GoFundMe to help with the costs of flights and necessities.

“We can’t access any of my bank accounts in China. Chinese bank accounts only issue one bank card per account, so I left that with my wife,” Wucinski said.

Wucinski has been working from home and video-chatting his wife regularly.

He says he doesn’t see his family returning to China unless they come up with some sort of a vaccine.