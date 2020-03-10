Live Now
Palmyra middle school student not exposed to coronavirus, officials say

by: WHTM Staff

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — After fears that a Palmyra middle school student was possibly exposed to coronavirus following a recent visit to a Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, hospital officials confirmed with the school district that the student was not exposed.

This follows after the school district saying that classes would continue normally and a thorough cleaning of all six school facilities Monday night.

The student was also asked to be placed under self-quarantine for 14 days though it is unclear if that will remain in place since the student “[does] not have the potential for exposure.”

