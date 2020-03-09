Palmyra middle school student possibly exposed to coronavirus

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — Palmyra Area School District is on alert after discovering a middle school student may have been exposed to coronavirus during a recent visit to a Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia facility, where a healthcare provider has been diagnosed.

Superintendent Bernie Kepler said in a release on Monday that the student visited the facility on March 6 but is not currently showing any symptoms.

After discovering the student’s possible exposure at the end of Monday’s school day, the student has been asked to be placed on voluntary quarantine for the next 14 days.

The school district does not plan to be closed on Tuesday but it is conducting a thorough cleaning of all six school facilities. District administrators have also communicated with the Lebanon County Department of Health and the school district’s physician.

The Lebanon County Department of Health notes that the student does not pose a risk of spreading the virus due to not showing symptoms.