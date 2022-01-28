Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health expanding COVID-19 testing site

FILE – A driver places a swab into a vial at a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of the Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A requirement to get vaccinated against COVID-19 kicks in Thursday, Jan. 27, for millions of health care workers in about half the states. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s COVID-19 testing site at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center will now offer COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic residents.

The site, located at 101 Champ Blvd, Manheim, will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, and is expected to remain open through the end of February.

The site will continue to provide testing for symptomatic individuals without a physician order. Testing of asymptomatic residents will begin Friday for those with potential COVID-19 exposure and for anyone returning to work or school.

The cash price for COVID-19 testing is $57.24. For patients with health insurance, LG Health will bill the patient’s insurance company. A patient’s final out-of-pocket cost will vary based on the specifics of their insurance coverage, coinsurance, copays or deductibles. For patients without health insurance, LG Health will assess the situation. Patients may be eligible for assistance with the cost of COVID-19 testing.

Appointments are recommended but are not required. To expedite your appointment, schedule in advance through the MyLGHealth app or by calling LG Health at 717-588-1515.

Please note that the testing site will be closed on the following dates:

Feb. 14

Feb. 18

Feb. 21

Anyone interested in booking a test is asked not to call the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center to schedule an appointment.