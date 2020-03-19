Penn Medicine LGH health care provider tests positive for coronavirus

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster General Hospital confirms one of its healthcare providers has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released on Thursday, the hospital didn’t provide the name of the provider but said that the provider is now in self-isolation at home.

The hospital did say “some” employees and patients were exposed to the provider. While the hospital didn’t provide an exact number of people exposed, they said those exposed have been given instructions on what to do.

HERE IS THE FULL STATEMENT PROVIDED BY LANCASTER GENERAL HOSPITAL:

A healthcare provider at Lancaster General Hospital recently tested positive for COVID-19, after acquiring the virus in a community setting.

The provider is in self-isolation at home and is adhering to all precautions recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the PA Department of Health (DOH). Ensuring the safety and protection of all patients remains our top priority.

We have determined that some Lancaster General Hospital employees and patients were exposed to the provider while the provider was on duty at the hospital. To ensure the safety of our other patients and staff, exposed employees at LGH have been given instructions for self-monitoring and on how to prevent others from potential exposure to the virus. Affected patients and their families have also been notified per recommendation of the DOH.

We are all aware that these COVID-19 exposures will occur, and that all hospitals will need to deal with these issues as this pandemic evolves. It is important that everyone conform to CDC guidelines in their professional and personal lives – especially social distancing and refraining from non-essential travel or excursions outside home or work – to minimize risk to themselves and to others, including our patients.

As an additional step in our safety efforts, we will soon conduct daily temperature screenings at our facilities. It is imperative that you do not come to work if you have a fever or respiratory symptoms. If you are sick, you risk the safety of our patients and your colleagues.

I wanted to re-emphasize these latest developments, as we are still relatively early in the progression of the pandemic, and it underscores the importance of taking appropriate precautions.

Thank you for your continued dedication to supporting one another, and LG Health, as we navigate this historic pandemic.