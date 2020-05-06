Penn State Health contact tracing task force helping to mitigate spread of COVID-19

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — One way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 is through contact tracing.

Of those who tested positive, a team at Penn State Health is figuring out who they’ve come into contact with.

To date, more than 1,100 calls have been made to contacts in seven counties in Pennsylvania and three other states. It’s an effort spearheaded by medical students at Penn State College of Medicine and College of Nursing.

We currently know if you test positive for COVID-19 you have to quarantine for 14 days.

By using contact tracing, “You can improve the quarantining of people who are at risk or people who have the illness, far better than would happen normally,” said Dr. Chris Sciamanna, professor of medicine and public health sciences at Penn State College of Medicine.

The Penn State contact tracing taskforce began in March with around 10 medical students. Now there are almost 100 volunteers.

“Some of our cases have reported 17 different people that we have then gone and tried to contact, so that call can take an hour and a half,” said Matt Pelton, a third-year medical student at the College of Medicine leading the contact tracing task force.

It’s a time consuming process for some cases, but the taskforce is averaging 2.5 contacts.

While close contacts quarantine, a nationwide shortage of testing doesn’t help.

“People who are contacts who have symptoms, we’re allowed to test them. We have not had the capacity to do it broadly with everybody you came in contact with,” Sciamanna said.

The medical students have also been working with the social work department to identify resources for those in need.

“We’ve been running into as we’ve talked to people, they’re unable to get food because they’re quarantining at home. They’re unable to go to the pharmacy and get medications. They can’t actually isolate themselves because they live in a two bedroom apartment with six other people,” said Lindsay Buzzelli, third-year medical student at the College of Medicine

Members of the taskforce say they’re prepared for the need to continue…And have improved their process to be more efficient.

This effort is just just in the Penn State Health System.

The commonwealth has also announced plans for doing its own contact tracing using an electronic data surveillance system.