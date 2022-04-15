(WHTM) — Penn State Health is lifting many of its visitation restrictions for family, support people, and others beginning Monday, April 18. In response to the downward trend of COVID-19, all adult and pediatric inpatients and outpatients who have not tested positive for COVID-19 are allowed visitors between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The new guidelines apply to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, and Penn State Health Medical Group locations.

There are some exceptions to the visitation guidelines, which include, as outlined in the press release:

Critical care patients may have only two visitors at a time. Visitation to critical care units for people under age 18 will be coordinated by care staff.

Patients in Labor and Delivery units may have two family or support persons over the age of 18. Postpartum patients do not have a visitation restriction.

Patients in adult and pediatric outpatient surgery and procedure departments, emergency departments, and outpatient clinics may have two visitors at a time.

Penn State Health will no longer screen visitors for COVID-19 at entrances unless the patient is in a unit with high-risk or immunocompromised patients at acute care facilities. Everyone entering one of the buildings is still required a mask.

To learn more about the recently updated guidelines, click here.