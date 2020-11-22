Penn State Health revises visitation guidelines to accommodate spike in COVID patients

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sunday Penn State Health announced that their visitation policy has been revised due to an increase in patients with coronavirus across the health system.

Under the revised policy, adult inpatients can only have one designated family or support person with them during their entire stay and pediatric inpatients can only have two.

The designated family or support persons will be the only ones allowed into the Penn State health facilities throughout a patient’s entire stay.

Exceptions to the policy will be made for end-of-life patients and adult patients who have disabilities, communication barriers or behavioral concerns.

The new visitation guidelines will take effect on Monday, Nov. 23 at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health St. Joseph, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health Medical Group locations.

Penn State Health will screen all visitors who wish to enter any facility and no one with COVID-19 symptoms will be permitted to enter.

Everyone entering the facilities will also be required to wear a mask and maintain appropriate social distancing guidelines.

Penn State Health offers free virtual screenings for COVID-19 through its telehealth service, Penn State Health OnDemand. Anyone with concerns that they may have COVID-19 may use the service to talk directly with a provider who can evaluate their symptoms and make care recommendations.