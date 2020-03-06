Pennsylvania AG announces tool to combat coronavirus price gouging

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Friday, a tool created to combat price hiking amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Price gouging has been a common issue amidst the worldwide outbreak with cleaning products, face masks, and the like, severely increased in price which takes advantage of consumers.

If you see or notice the price of a product having been heavily marked up, submit that information to pricegouging@attorneygeneral.gov

“As Pennsylvania continues to manage the spread of the coronavirus, merchants should be put on notice: you cannot use a public health emergency as a business opportunity,” Shapiro said in a statement. “For consumers, just know: if you see the price of basic goods skyrocket ― reach out to my Office. Let us know. Our agency is here to protect you from being taken advantage of.”