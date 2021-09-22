Pennsylvania attorney coming to the defense of service members who refuse mandatory COVID vaccine

In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th Medical Group host the first COVID-19 mass vaccination on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. By the thousands, U.S. service members are refusing or putting off the COVID-19 vaccine, as frustrated commanders scramble to knock down internet rumors and find the right pitch that will convince troops to take the shot. Some Army units are seeing as few as a third agree to the vaccine, others are higher. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr./Department of Defense via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Commander in Chief ordered all military personnel to be vaccinated for Coronavirus by the end of the year, but a number of service members across all branches are struggling to obey and some are working with a Pennsylvania attorney to change course.

The memo begins: “To defend this Nation, we need a healthy and ready force.” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin added: “Mandatory vaccinations are familiar to all of our service members, and mission-critical inoculation is almost as old as the US military itself. It concluded: “Our vaccination of the force will save lives. Thank you for your focus on this critical mission.”

“My clients feel this is an unjust and immoral order given that there are no long-term studies on the safety and efficacy of this vaccine,” Attorney Davis Younts said. He represents several service members, even Navy SEALs, who have health and religious objections. Many don’t want a vaccine that was tested using fetal tissue.

“There are absolutely Christians who are pro-life that have concerns and want to have their questions answered about the development of the vaccine,” Younts said. Others say they had coronavirus and have natural immunity. The military accepted that in the past but not this time citing, “Those with previous COVID-19 infections are not considered fully vaccinated.”

“Why is this vaccine being treated differently by the military?” Younts asked. But that’s not the way it works, insisted a longtime Army lawyer who didn’t want to go on camera. He said every service person knows when you sign up, you’ve written a blank check to the United States of America can send you where they want and order them to do things they may not want. That includes vaccines.

Younts says his clients know, if they don’t get stuck, they could be stuck. “If they ask for an exemption and it’s granted they’re being told they won’t be able to be a Navy SEAL anymore,” Younts said.