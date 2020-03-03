Pennsylvania begins coronavirus testing at state-owned lab

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania health officials say a state laboratory is now able to handle about six tests per day for a new coronavirus that’s sickening people across the globe.

The state’s health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said Tuesday test results are typically available within about a day.

She says people who fear they may have COVID-19 should call their doctor or hospital. Those health care workers can take a sample if testing is necessary.

Levine says the state lab is waiting for equipment that should increase its testing capacity and that private labs are likely to soon get federal permission to do testing.

