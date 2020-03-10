Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences making changes due to coronavirus exposure

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences will be closing campus on Wednesday due to someone having been exposed to a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

The exposure did not occur on-campus nor at a college clinical site. The person exposed has not yet displayed symptoms.

All classes will be held online from Thursday until the end of next week. The school will be on spring break the week after and anticipates returning to a normal schedule on March 30.

The college has around 1,800 students, many online-only, and is associated with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

The state currently has 12 presumptive positives cases as of Tuesday evening; Eight in Montgomery County and one each in Delaware, Monroe, Philadelphia, and Wayne counties.