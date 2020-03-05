Pennsylvania updates travel guidelines for those returning from countries impacted by coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state Health Department is updating its travel guidelines for anyone returning to Pennsylvania from countries with known COVID-19 outbreaks in the past 14 days.

“If you arrived in Pennsylvania from China or Iran anytime during the outbreaks there, you will be notified by the department to stay home and practice social distancing for 14 days after travel,” state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Anyone returning from China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea is asked to self-monitor their health for symptoms and utilize these methods:

Take your temperature with a thermometer twice a day and monitor for fever. Also, watch for a cough or trouble breathing.

Stay home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for this 14-day period.

If you must leave your home, do not take public transportation, taxis or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing.

If you must leave your home, avoid crowded places (such as shopping centers and movie theaters) and limit your activities in public.

Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet or 2 meters).

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to help stop the spread of viruses by:

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean surfaces frequently, including countertops, light switches, cell phones, and other frequently touched items.

If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others.

The state Department of Health will post updates on the virus on its website.