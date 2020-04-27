PHCA provides plan for long-term care facilities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- According to the Department of Health, 990 of the 1,597 COVID-19 related deaths occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Pennsylvanian Health Care Association released its own plan to prioritize long-term care in the state. PHCA says since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the state, operating costs for long-term care providers have significantly increased. PHCA requested $290 million in emergency funding for providers and a 3% Medicaid rate increase. to ensure stability over the next 120 days.

“We have urged Gov. Wolf, his administration and the general assembly to distribute these funds to support healthcare providers on the front lines of COVID-19,” said Zach Shamberg, President & CEO, PHCA. “Since we sent the letter on March 24, we have yet to receive a response.”

PHCA requested priority-testing for long-term care staff and residents to detect people who are asymptomatic.

“What could prove fatal for one resident, could have very little to no affect on another,” said Shamberg.

In an effort to get more PPE supplies, PHCA partnered with Harrisburg University to begin printing 3D face shield for long-term care members. PHCA is also asking Gov. Wolf to appoint a long-term care ambassador to aid in the fight against COVID-19.