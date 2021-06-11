Philadelphia joins other cities lifting mask mandates

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — As of Friday, June 11, there is no longer a mask mandate in The City of Brotherly Love.

Philadelphia ended its last COVID-19 restrictions, but citizens who not fully vaccinated are still urged to wear masks when around others.

Private companies still reserve the right to require masks. Public transportation and indoor school programs will also still require individuals to wear them.

Pennsylvania will lift the mask order for the rest of the state on June 28 or when 70% of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first. Currently, the state sits at just over 56%.