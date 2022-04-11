PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia is reinstating its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections. The city’s top health official, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, says that COVID-19 cases have risen more than 50% in 10 days. That’s the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

The city is reporting more than 140 cases per day, a fraction of what it saw at the height of the omicron surge. But Bettigole says the recent sharp increase in infections indicates the city might be at the beginning of a new wave.

Restoring the mandate comes just over one month after Philadelphia officials announced that the indoor mask mandate was to be lifted on Wednesday, March 2, after moving the city into the “all clear” category at the time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.