Plasma treatment for sickest COVID-19 patients underway at WellSpan Health

A new treatment for the sickest COVID-19 patients is underway at WellSpan Health. The experimental treatment uses convalescent plasma in the blood of those who have recovered from the virus, which has antibodies in it.

So far, 12 patients have undergone the treatment over the past week.

“The word coming back from the investigational physicians is that some of these patients are showing improvemt, they’re doing better after the treatment,” said Dr. Michelle Erickson, Medical Director, Blood Bank and Blood Resources.

As far as any side effects, doctors say those would likely be minimal. If you’ve had the virus and have been symptom-free for 28 days, you can donate blood at the Apple Hill Medical Center in York County, and WellSpan Good Samaritan’s Norman Drive Blood Donor Center in Lebanon County.