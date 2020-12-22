President-elect Biden commends Trump administration and health care workers after receiving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday. The president-elect took a dose of Pfizer vaccine at a hospital not far from his Delaware home, hours after his wife, Jill Biden, did the same.

After receiving his vaccine Biden commended the Trump administration who he says deserves some credit for getting the vaccine operation started.

He also thanked healthcare workers and asked the American people to continue to take precautions to fight COVID-19.

“I also think that it’s worth saying that this is — there’s great hope. I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared, when it’s available, to take the vaccine,” Biden said. “There’s nothing to worry about. I’m looking forward to the second shot.”

The President-elect also stressed that this is just the beginning of the vaccination process adding that the Moderna vaccine will soon be available to the public.

The Moderna vaccine joins Pfizer’s in the nation’s arsenal against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 317,000 people in the United States and upended life around the globe.