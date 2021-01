FILE – This Nov. 15, 1995 file photo shows then Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Administrator David Kessler testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington. President-elect Joe Biden has picked Kessler to lead vaccine science in his drive to put 100 million shots into the arms of Americans in his administration’s first 100 days and stem the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Denis Paquin)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — President-elect Joe Biden is turning to a White House veteran to lead his COVID vaccine distribution plan.

He’s tapped Dr. David Kessler to become the Chief Science Officer of COVID Response. Kessler headed the Food and Drug Administration in the 1990s under both Presidents Bush and Clinton.

Kessler would be in charge of carrying out Biden’s goal of administering 100 million COVID vaccine shots in his first 100 days in office.